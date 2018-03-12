Owner of iconic Olathe barbecue restaurant facing multiple identity theft charges

For the third time since December, the owner of a long-time Olathe restaurant is facing charges for alleged financial crimes.
On Monday, Matthew R. Sander was charged with nine felonies and six misdemeanors for allegedly misusing a customer's credit card in January.
Sander, 54, is the owner of Smokin' Joe's Bar-B-Q, a fixture on Santa Fe Street near the Johnson County Courthouse since 1989.
He was charged Monday in Johnson County District Court with seven counts of identity theft, six counts of misdemeanor theft, and single counts of felony theft and criminal use of a financial card.
Those alleged crimes were investigated by Olathe police. Court documents detailing the allegations are not yet publicly available.
But according to available documents, the listed victim's credit card was allegedly used to make purchases at several retail stores.
Sander was arrested on Saturday, according to Johnson County jail records.
His bond was set at $25,000. He made an initial court appearance Monday afternoon.
Sander was already on bond in two other cases, according to Johnson County court records.
On March 2, Sander was charged with identity theft, criminal use of a financial card and theft.
Those charges stem from alleged crimes in Overland Park on Jan. 25, and involved a different victim than the one named in Monday's allegations.
In December, he was charged with one count of felony theft involving the alleged theft of merchandise from a Sam's Club store in Overland Park.
Sander was also charged last year with driving while intoxicated, according to Platte County Circuit Court records.
He pleaded guilty in January and was fined $500, according to the court records.
Meanwhile, Smokin' Joe's Bar-B-Q remains open for business.
Sander is scheduled back in court on April 11.
