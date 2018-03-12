Matthew Sander
Matthew Sander
Matthew Sander

Crime

Owner of iconic Olathe barbecue restaurant facing multiple identity theft charges

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

March 12, 2018 11:36 AM

For the third time since December, the owner of a long-time Olathe restaurant is facing charges for alleged financial crimes.

On Monday, Matthew R. Sander was charged with nine felonies and six misdemeanors for allegedly misusing a customer's credit card in January.

Sander, 54, is the owner of Smokin' Joe's Bar-B-Q, a fixture on Santa Fe Street near the Johnson County Courthouse since 1989.

He was charged Monday in Johnson County District Court with seven counts of identity theft, six counts of misdemeanor theft, and single counts of felony theft and criminal use of a financial card.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those alleged crimes were investigated by Olathe police. Court documents detailing the allegations are not yet publicly available.

But according to available documents, the listed victim's credit card was allegedly used to make purchases at several retail stores.

Sander was arrested on Saturday, according to Johnson County jail records.

His bond was set at $25,000. He made an initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

Sander was already on bond in two other cases, according to Johnson County court records.

On March 2, Sander was charged with identity theft, criminal use of a financial card and theft.

Those charges stem from alleged crimes in Overland Park on Jan. 25, and involved a different victim than the one named in Monday's allegations.

In December, he was charged with one count of felony theft involving the alleged theft of merchandise from a Sam's Club store in Overland Park.

Sander was also charged last year with driving while intoxicated, according to Platte County Circuit Court records.

He pleaded guilty in January and was fined $500, according to the court records.

Meanwhile, Smokin' Joe's Bar-B-Q remains open for business.

Sander is scheduled back in court on April 11.

More Videos

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave. 33

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave.

Pause
KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle 44

KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

How 911 calls are located 78

How 911 calls are located

Clinton dispatch scanner traffic reveals 911 call 59

Clinton dispatch scanner traffic reveals 911 call

Witnesses in Clinton, Mo. talk of gunshots, blood and chaos 206

Witnesses in Clinton, Mo. talk of gunshots, blood and chaos

'He collapsed to the ground,' a neighbor says of wounded officer carried out of shooting scene 183

'He collapsed to the ground,' a neighbor says of wounded officer carried out of shooting scene

Three police officers shot, one fatally: Here's what we know 123

Three police officers shot, one fatally: Here's what we know

Listen to scanner traffic from Clinton, Mo. where three officers were shot, one fatally 337

Listen to scanner traffic from Clinton, Mo. where three officers were shot, one fatally

'He went out fabulous,' Ta'Ron Carson's parents remember their son at vigil 253

'He went out fabulous,' Ta'Ron Carson's parents remember their son at vigil

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated March 5, 2018. David Pulliam, Monty Davis, Jason Boatright, curatorsThe Kansas City Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave. 33

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave.

Pause
KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle 44

KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

How 911 calls are located 78

How 911 calls are located

Clinton dispatch scanner traffic reveals 911 call 59

Clinton dispatch scanner traffic reveals 911 call

Witnesses in Clinton, Mo. talk of gunshots, blood and chaos 206

Witnesses in Clinton, Mo. talk of gunshots, blood and chaos

'He collapsed to the ground,' a neighbor says of wounded officer carried out of shooting scene 183

'He collapsed to the ground,' a neighbor says of wounded officer carried out of shooting scene

Three police officers shot, one fatally: Here's what we know 123

Three police officers shot, one fatally: Here's what we know

Listen to scanner traffic from Clinton, Mo. where three officers were shot, one fatally 337

Listen to scanner traffic from Clinton, Mo. where three officers were shot, one fatally

'He went out fabulous,' Ta'Ron Carson's parents remember their son at vigil 253

'He went out fabulous,' Ta'Ron Carson's parents remember their son at vigil

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave.

View More Video