Independence police say elderly couple died in apparent murder-suicide

Independence police said Monday they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after an elderly married couple were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home over the weekend.
Police were dispatched about 1:20 p.m. Sunday to the home in the 14600 block of East 36th Terrace South after a relative found the man and woman dead inside the home.
The man and woman were identified by police as John E. Longwith, 81, and Kay F. Longwith, 72. Both had suffered gunshot wounds and a handgun was found at the scene.
Police said the deaths are still under investigation.
Never miss a local story.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments