Police said Monday they were investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home in the 14600 block of East 36th Terrace South in Independence. This Google Maps Street View image from the area was taken in August 2011.
Crime

Independence police say elderly couple died in apparent murder-suicide

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

March 12, 2018 10:27 AM

Independence police said Monday they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after an elderly married couple were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home over the weekend.

Police were dispatched about 1:20 p.m. Sunday to the home in the 14600 block of East 36th Terrace South after a relative found the man and woman dead inside the home.

The man and woman were identified by police as John E. Longwith, 81, and Kay F. Longwith, 72. Both had suffered gunshot wounds and a handgun was found at the scene.

Police said the deaths are still under investigation.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633

