A ‘strong odor of marijuana’: Details emerge of Chiefs player’s pot bust

A “strong odor of marijuana” wafted from the car of Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis when he was pulled over by a trooper last month, according to a court document released Friday.
Pierre-Louis was driving a Tesla on Interstate 435 in Johnson County when he was pulled over on Jan. 25 for driving with an expired vehicle registration, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol trooper’s account.
When the trooper asked him about the marijuana odor, Pierre-Lewis said that there was nothing in the car and said his friends had smoked in the car earlier.
But according to the documents filed in Johnson County District Court, Pierre-Louis later admitted that there were about two grams of marijuana underneath a Chiefs jersey in the passenger seat.
The trooper reported finding marijuana, marijuana edibles, a THC inhaler, two THC vape pens, THC wax, a scale, a grinder and rolling papers.
He told the trooper that he had brought the items with him from out of state, according to the document.
Pierre-Louis was subsequently charged with several misdemeanors and has pleaded not guilty.
Defense attorney Trey Pettlon said in a statement that Pierre-Louis was sorry and that he is handling it responsibly.
Pierre-Louis is scheduled to be back in court March 2.
