Man in custody for alleged rape at KU hospital

A 35-year-old man has been charged with committing a sexual assault in November at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan.
Joshua Ryan Johnson is charged in Wyandotte County District Court with raping a victim who was unconscious or physically powerless.
The alleged crime occurred on on Nov. 16, according to court records. The charge was filed Dec. 14, and Johnson was booked into the Wyandotte County Detention Center on Tuesday. He is being held on a bond of $200,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan 16.
In a written statement Friday, a hospital spokesperson said that Johnson was not an employee.
“We take these allegations seriously,” the statement read. “Out of respect for the legal process, we are unable to provide additional information. However, we are working closely with authorities as well as reviewing our internal processes and procedures.”
Hospital police referred questions to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.
A spokesman for the district attorney said he could not comment further, and available court records do not contain details of the alleged crime.
