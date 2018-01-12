North Kansas City police officer shot in head with flare gun

A 28-year-old Merriam man was charged Friday with assaulting a North Kansas City police officer with a flare gun.
The officer was struck on the head during the incident Thursday afternoon and suffered a severe laceration, according to police reports. He was taken to a hospital, where he was reported in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
Clay County prosecutors charged Jeremy Bowles with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.
At about 4 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Red Bud Lane to investigate threats made to a store clerk.
As officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area and officers gave chase. The man ran into a tent, and when the officers tried to get him out, he allegedly turned and fired the flare gun, according to the reports.
Two officers, including the injured officer, returned fire, but the suspect was not hit, and he was taken into custody.
Bowles is being held in the Clay County Detention Center. His bond is set at $250,000.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
