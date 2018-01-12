Jeremy Bowles
Jeremy Bowles Clay County Detention Center
Jeremy Bowles Clay County Detention Center

Crime

North Kansas City police officer shot in head with flare gun

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

January 12, 2018 01:41 PM

A 28-year-old Merriam man was charged Friday with assaulting a North Kansas City police officer with a flare gun.

The officer was struck on the head during the incident Thursday afternoon and suffered a severe laceration, according to police reports. He was taken to a hospital, where he was reported in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

Clay County prosecutors charged Jeremy Bowles with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Red Bud Lane to investigate threats made to a store clerk.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

As officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area and officers gave chase. The man ran into a tent, and when the officers tried to get him out, he allegedly turned and fired the flare gun, according to the reports.

Two officers, including the injured officer, returned fire, but the suspect was not hit, and he was taken into custody.

Bowles is being held in the Clay County Detention Center. His bond is set at $250,000.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'The loss is indescribable': Mother gives statement about her sheriff's deputy son

    Capt. Mark Rokusek of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office read a letter from Jana Collins, mother of Master Deputy Brandon Collins, during the sentencing hearing for Adrian Espinosa-Flores.

'The loss is indescribable': Mother gives statement about her sheriff's deputy son

'The loss is indescribable': Mother gives statement about her sheriff's deputy son 1:51

'The loss is indescribable': Mother gives statement about her sheriff's deputy son
Mother of man shot by police speaks out 3:28

Mother of man shot by police speaks out
Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen 2:33

Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen

View More Video