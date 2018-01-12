Woman sentenced for stealing car in KCK with child sleeping inside

More Videos 2:11 Sisters put meat on the table with their guns Pause 3:28 Mother of man shot by police speaks out 2:33 Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen 1:45 Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 0:26 Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 1:10 Three men charged in Mass Street shooting in Lawrence appear in court 3:32 Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 2:22 Johnson County sheriff speaks about Master Deputy Brandon Collins 1:00 Woman found shot to death in Kansas City 3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

KSHB helicopter shows toddler in stolen car being rescued by KCK police officer KSHB Channel 41 station crew on a helicopter spotted a girl who was last seen in a car that was stolen in Kansas City, Kan., on July 12, 2017. The crew’s video captured the moment as she ran to a KC officer and he picked her up in a rural area near Tongan KSHB Channel 41 station crew on a helicopter spotted a girl who was last seen in a car that was stolen in Kansas City, Kan., on July 12, 2017. The crew’s video captured the moment as she ran to a KC officer and he picked her up in a rural area near Tongan KSHB Channel 41

KSHB Channel 41 station crew on a helicopter spotted a girl who was last seen in a car that was stolen in Kansas City, Kan., on July 12, 2017. The crew’s video captured the moment as she ran to a KC officer and he picked her up in a rural area near Tongan KSHB Channel 41