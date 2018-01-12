Woman sentenced for stealing car in KCK with child sleeping inside

A woman whose spur-of-the-moment car theft turned into an unintentional kidnapping last year was sentenced Friday to four years and nine months in prison.
Karri Anne Reich, 30, was sentenced in Wyandotte County District Court, where she had pleaded no contest in December and was found guilty of attempted kidnapping.
Reich stole a car that had been left running outside of a gas station at Seventh Street and Riverview Avenue in July.
But a 3-year-old girl was asleep in the backseat. A few hours later, the car, and the physically unharmed girl were found by searchers in rural Leavenworth County.
Co-defendant Tyler Letzig, who was seen on surveillance video pointing the car out before Reich stole it, was previously sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
