Court hearing for Overland Park man charged with murder of wife

An Overland Park man charged with killing his wife made his first court appearance on Thursday.
Robert Lee Harris Jr. is charged in Johnson County District Court with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Tanisha Harris.
Robert Harris, 30, was not required to enter a plea during Thursday’s brief hearing.
He asked for a court-appointed lawyer and his next court hearing was scheduled for Jan. 18.
Harris remains jailed with a bond of $1 million.
Overland Park police said that Harris called them to the couple’s apartment in the 8000 block of Perry Street on Monday and reported his wife missing.
But police said he later allegedly admitted to having something to do with her disappearance.
Tanisha Harris, 38, was found dead Tuesday in Cass County.
Available court records do not list a cause of death or motive for the killing, and police and prosecutors said they could not discuss details of the case.
