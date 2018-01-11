Robert Lee Harris Jr.
Robert Lee Harris Jr. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Lee Harris Jr. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Court hearing for Overland Park man charged with murder of wife

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

January 11, 2018 01:46 PM

An Overland Park man charged with killing his wife made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Robert Lee Harris Jr. is charged in Johnson County District Court with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Tanisha Harris.

Robert Harris, 30, was not required to enter a plea during Thursday’s brief hearing.

He asked for a court-appointed lawyer and his next court hearing was scheduled for Jan. 18.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Harris remains jailed with a bond of $1 million.

Overland Park police said that Harris called them to the couple’s apartment in the 8000 block of Perry Street on Monday and reported his wife missing.

But police said he later allegedly admitted to having something to do with her disappearance.

Tanisha Harris, 38, was found dead Tuesday in Cass County.

Available court records do not list a cause of death or motive for the killing, and police and prosecutors said they could not discuss details of the case.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen

    The North Little Rock Police Department has released footage that shows the fatal shooting of a teenager following a struggle with officers. The edits to the video, including pauses and red circles, were added by the police department. WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen

Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen 2:33

Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen
Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 1:45

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested
Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:26

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed

View More Video