Kearney man found guilty in killing of Van Horn High School student in Independence

A 21-year-old Kearney man has been found guilty of murder in the 2016 shooting death of a Van Horn High School student in Independence.
A Jackson County jury returned the verdict Thursday in the trial of Tymon Reed, accused of killing 16-year-old Javon Reilly as the Van Horn student walked home from school.
Reed was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Reilly was shot in the driveway of a home on South Home Avenue, just east of the high school, on Sept. 19, 2016.
According to prosecutors, Reed had been angry with some of Reilly’s friends and confronted Reilly about it.
Reilly tried to walk away, but Reed pursued him with a handgun.
The two struggled over the gun until it fired, wounding Reilly. Reilly tried to limp away, but Reed allegedly fired at him several more times, killing him.
