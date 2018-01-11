‘Mayhem’ on Mass St. in Lawrence over bad blood between rivals, witnesses testify

Bad blood had long been brewing when a group of men from Topeka left for Lawrence on the night three people would be killed in wild gunfire on Massachusetts Street, including a Shawnee bystander caught in the spray of bullets.

“We came to Lawrence to have some fun,” the first witness said in a preliminary hearing in the Douglas County Courthouse Thursday morning.

But a friend had already been beat in the face earlier that night, the witness, Marvell Miller, testified. The rival group was likely already in Lawrence. And two people with Miller and his friends — Anthony Laron Roberts Jr., and Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, — were carrying guns.

Bars and shows were closing early Sunday morning Oct. 1 about 1:40 a.m. when a fight broke out and gunfire erupted over a crowd of more than 100 people roaming near 11th Street and Massachusetts Street.

Three people died and two were wounded. The dead were Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, and two men from Topeka — Tre’Mel Dupree Dean, 24, and Colwin Lynn Henderson III, 20.

Three people who were with Miller would be charged with crimes.

Roberts is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Brown, and with second-degree murder in the deaths of Dean and Henderson.

Rayton is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of one of the survivors of the shootings, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dominique Jaquez McMillon, 19, who was also with Miller, is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

The murder charge against Roberts in Brown’s death was a felony murder case, meaning prosecutors claim Brown was an unintended target and was killed during the act of a felony — the shots prosecutors allege Roberts fired at other victims.

Roberts’ second-degree murder charges mean prosecutors allege Roberts intentionally fired on Dean and Henderson.

For Thursday’s hearing the defendants were dressed in jail-issued clothes, with their hands in cuffs, chained in front of them. Six Douglas County sheriffs deputies stood watch.

Miller testified against his will, saying he had been pressured to make a statement and to testify.

The four friends were sitting on the corner at Massachusetts and 11th Streets when the group of rival men — led by a man named Robert Wheeler — approached them aggressively.

Wheeler began fighting with McMillon, and then it was “mayhem,” a detective said, quoting Miller’s statement to police.

Miller previously told police in a statement that Roberts fired shots, and that they were all running from the scene. But Miller said he wasn’t sure where the gunshots were coming from in his testimony Thursday.

Wheeler and people associated with him had been angry with the group of people associated with Miller in recent years. The prosecution referred to two people who had been killed in 2016 and that the two groups of men have been angry over those deaths.

“Both sides don’t like each other and other homicides were involved,” a detective testified.

The preliminary hearing was continuing Thursday.