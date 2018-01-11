More Videos

Gov. Eric Greitens called for tax cuts at State of the State speech 3:00

Gov. Eric Greitens called for tax cuts at State of the State speech

Pause
Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 1:45

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:26

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed

Woman says she witnessed police shooting 2:25

Woman says she witnessed police shooting

Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen 2:33

Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Woman found shot to death in Kansas City 1:00

Woman found shot to death in Kansas City

Life in prison for defendant in She's a Pistol gun shop shooting 1:30

Life in prison for defendant in She's a Pistol gun shop shooting

Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene 0:34

Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene

  • 'Dirty Money' (Official trailer)

    Scott Tucker of Leawood, convicted payday loan shark, will be the subject of an episode in a new Netflix series called “Dirty Money.”

Scott Tucker of Leawood, convicted payday loan shark, will be the subject of an episode in a new Netflix series called “Dirty Money.” Netflix; Monty Davis, curator
Scott Tucker of Leawood, convicted payday loan shark, will be the subject of an episode in a new Netflix series called “Dirty Money.” Netflix; Monty Davis, curator

Crime

Payday loan shark Scott Tucker of Leawood is featured in Netflix’s ‘Dirty Money’

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

January 11, 2018 11:09 AM

Convicted payday loan shark Scott Tucker of Leawood is the subject of an episode in a new Netflix documentary series called “Dirty Money.”

Other installments in the series include “The Confidence Man” about Donald Trump and “Drug Short” about Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry.

Tucker infamously ripped off as many as 4.5 million people with predatory loans and interest rates of 600 percent and higher.

“To hide their criminal scheme they tried to claim their business was owned and operated by Native American tribes,” said Joan Loughnane, acting deputy U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That’s not just prosecutors talking. A federal jury convicted the entrepreneur and competitive racecar driver of 14 counts including money laundering and wire fraud.

Before he was sentenced, Tucker wrote a letter to the federal judge who presided over the trial asking for mercy.

“I write this letter with a great sense of remorse,” Tucker wrote. “Since childhood I aspired to become an entrepreneurial American success story. I wanted to build businesses, create jobs, pay taxes, live in accordance with principles that make our country the best in the world. Now I am 55. But instead of reflecting with pride on the work that I’ve accomplished, I face sentencing for my criminal convictions.”

Tucker was sentenced this month to 16 years and eight months in federal prison, where there is no parole. Tucker is appealing his conviction.

The Netflix documentary series will become available Jan. 26.

The episode called “Payday,” directed by Jesse Moss, is about Tucker and the payday loan industry.

Netflix description: “Targeting unsuspecting Americans, a group of payday lenders made millions off small loans with undisclosed charges, inflated interest rates and incomprehensible rules. But the way the laws are written, is that a crime or just business?”

Oh, it’s a crime.

In the trailer for “Dirty Money,” Tucker is asked whether he is a moral person.

“I’m a businessperson,” he responds.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gov. Eric Greitens called for tax cuts at State of the State speech 3:00

Gov. Eric Greitens called for tax cuts at State of the State speech

Pause
Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 1:45

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:26

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed

Woman says she witnessed police shooting 2:25

Woman says she witnessed police shooting

Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen 2:33

Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Woman found shot to death in Kansas City 1:00

Woman found shot to death in Kansas City

Life in prison for defendant in She's a Pistol gun shop shooting 1:30

Life in prison for defendant in She's a Pistol gun shop shooting

Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene 0:34

Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene

  • Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen

    The North Little Rock Police Department has released footage that shows the fatal shooting of a teenager following a struggle with officers. The edits to the video, including pauses and red circles, were added by the police department. WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen

View More Video