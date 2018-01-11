Payday loan shark Scott Tucker of Leawood is featured in Netflix’s ‘Dirty Money’

Convicted payday loan shark Scott Tucker of Leawood is the subject of an episode in a new Netflix documentary series called “Dirty Money.”
Other installments in the series include “The Confidence Man” about Donald Trump and “Drug Short” about Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry.
Tucker infamously ripped off as many as 4.5 million people with predatory loans and interest rates of 600 percent and higher.
“To hide their criminal scheme they tried to claim their business was owned and operated by Native American tribes,” said Joan Loughnane, acting deputy U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Never miss a local story.
That’s not just prosecutors talking. A federal jury convicted the entrepreneur and competitive racecar driver of 14 counts including money laundering and wire fraud.
Before he was sentenced, Tucker wrote a letter to the federal judge who presided over the trial asking for mercy.
“I write this letter with a great sense of remorse,” Tucker wrote. “Since childhood I aspired to become an entrepreneurial American success story. I wanted to build businesses, create jobs, pay taxes, live in accordance with principles that make our country the best in the world. Now I am 55. But instead of reflecting with pride on the work that I’ve accomplished, I face sentencing for my criminal convictions.”
Tucker was sentenced this month to 16 years and eight months in federal prison, where there is no parole. Tucker is appealing his conviction.
The Netflix documentary series will become available Jan. 26.
The episode called “Payday,” directed by Jesse Moss, is about Tucker and the payday loan industry.
Netflix description: “Targeting unsuspecting Americans, a group of payday lenders made millions off small loans with undisclosed charges, inflated interest rates and incomprehensible rules. But the way the laws are written, is that a crime or just business?”
Oh, it’s a crime.
In the trailer for “Dirty Money,” Tucker is asked whether he is a moral person.
“I’m a businessperson,” he responds.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments