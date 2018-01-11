Rahmon “Fat Boy” Allen
FBI nabs Kansas City’s fugitive ‘Fat Boy’ in Florida

By Tony Rizzo

January 11, 2018 09:41 AM

A man sought since 2014 in a large-scale Kansas City drug trafficking case has been arrested in Florida, the FBI said Thursday.

Rahmon D. Allen, known as “Fat Boy,” was arrested Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla., after the FBI received a tip on his location.

Allen, 34, was among a group of people indicted by a federal grand jury in Kansas City for conspiracy to distribute more than a ton of marijuana, and with trafficking in lesser amounts of cocaine.

An FBI wanted poster for Allen alleges that the drug trafficking business was tied to two Kansas City street gangs.

Allen was scheduled to appear in court Thursday in Florida. It was not immediately known how soon he will be returned to Kansas City.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

