Kansas City police find small arsenal of guns and ammo after car chase

A Kansas City man arrested after a brief police chase has been charged with illegally possessing seven firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Rashidi Crosdale, 33, is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition.
Kansas City police were investigating a robbery Tuesday night when they attempted to stop Crosdale who was driving a Chevrolet Malibu in a restaurant parking lot at Troost Ave. and Meyer Blvd., according to documents filed in federal court.
The Malibu sped away from police and struck another vehicle, before driving across the street into a grocery store parking lot. Crosdale ran from the car, but was arrested after a foot chase.
“You got a good pop with me,” he allegedly told officers.
Inside the car, police found a .357-caliber Hamhung and a rifle that fires the same ammunition as an M-16 rifle.
Police then searched a residence associated with Crosdale and found five other firearms including several assault-style pistols and a .308-caliber rifle.
They also found 695 rounds of ammunition for the various weapons.
Crosdale has prior convictions for robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the documents.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
