Rashidi Crosdale
Rashidi Crosdale Jackson County Detention Center
Rashidi Crosdale Jackson County Detention Center

Crime

Kansas City police find small arsenal of guns and ammo after car chase

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

January 11, 2018 08:13 AM

A Kansas City man arrested after a brief police chase has been charged with illegally possessing seven firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Rashidi Crosdale, 33, is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition.

Kansas City police were investigating a robbery Tuesday night when they attempted to stop Crosdale who was driving a Chevrolet Malibu in a restaurant parking lot at Troost Ave. and Meyer Blvd., according to documents filed in federal court.

The Malibu sped away from police and struck another vehicle, before driving across the street into a grocery store parking lot. Crosdale ran from the car, but was arrested after a foot chase.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“You got a good pop with me,” he allegedly told officers.

Inside the car, police found a .357-caliber Hamhung and a rifle that fires the same ammunition as an M-16 rifle.

Police then searched a residence associated with Crosdale and found five other firearms including several assault-style pistols and a .308-caliber rifle.

They also found 695 rounds of ammunition for the various weapons.

Crosdale has prior convictions for robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the documents.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested

    After Tanisha Harris was found dead in a Cass County field and her husband, Robert Lee Harris, arrested, their church pastor, Carlton Funderburke reflects on the couple's involvement as associate minister and elder at the church. Video by John Sleezer and Joe Robertson/The Kansas City Star

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 1:45

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested
Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:26

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed
Woman says she witnessed police shooting 2:25

Woman says she witnessed police shooting

View More Video