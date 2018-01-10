Woman in stable condition after shooting near 63rd Street, Cottonwood Dr. in Shawnee

Police were investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old woman Wednesday in Shawnee.
The shooting was reported about 5 p.m. near West 63rd Street and Cottonwood Drive.
Johnson County authorities said the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Officials did not immediately release suspect information or a motive for the shooting.
Police urged residents and motorist to avoid the area.
The police are currently investigating a possible shooting in the area of 63rd and Cottonwood. There will be a large police presence as we determine what occurred. Please stay out of the area and follow us here for updates.— Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) January 10, 2018
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
