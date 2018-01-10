Police were investigating a shooting that injured one person about 5 p.m. Wednesday near West 63rd Street and Cottonwood Drive in Shawnee, shown here in a Google Maps image.
Woman in stable condition after shooting near 63rd Street, Cottonwood Dr. in Shawnee

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

January 10, 2018 05:58 PM

Police were investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old woman Wednesday in Shawnee.

The shooting was reported about 5 p.m. near West 63rd Street and Cottonwood Drive.

Johnson County authorities said the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials did not immediately release suspect information or a motive for the shooting.

Police urged residents and motorist to avoid the area.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

