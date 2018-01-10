Crime

Lenexa police swarm neighborhood in search of hit-and-run suspect; possible carjacking

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

January 10, 2018 05:26 PM

Lenexa police swarmed a residential neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon looking for a suspect in numerous hit-and-run crashes and a possible carjacking.

Police were in the area of 93rd Street between Lackman and Pflumm roads with a “large police presence,” the Lenexa Police Department said on Twitter.

They were looking for a suspect described as a white male, short or shaved head, wearing a black hoodie with an orange logo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested

    After Tanisha Harris was found dead in a Cass County field and her husband, Robert Lee Harris, arrested, their church pastor, Carlton Funderburke reflects on the couple's involvement as associate minister and elder at the church. Video by John Sleezer and Joe Robertson/The Kansas City Star

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 1:45

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested
Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:26

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed
Woman says she witnessed police shooting 2:25

Woman says she witnessed police shooting

View More Video