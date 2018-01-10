Lenexa police swarm neighborhood in search of hit-and-run suspect; possible carjacking

Lenexa police swarmed a residential neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon looking for a suspect in numerous hit-and-run crashes and a possible carjacking.
Police were in the area of 93rd Street between Lackman and Pflumm roads with a “large police presence,” the Lenexa Police Department said on Twitter.
They were looking for a suspect described as a white male, short or shaved head, wearing a black hoodie with an orange logo.
