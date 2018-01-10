More Videos

    After Tanisha Harris was found dead in a Cass County field and her husband, Robert Lee Harris, arrested, their church pastor, Carlton Funderburke reflects on the couple's involvement as associate minister and elder at the church.

Crime

Church elder charged with murdering wife in Overland Park

By Tony Rizzo And Joe Robertson

trizzo@kcstar.com

January 10, 2018 02:49 PM

An Overland Park man was charged Wednesday with the killing of his wife, whose body was found in Cass County.

Johnson County prosecutors charged Robert Lee Harris Jr. with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Tanisha Harris.

Robert Lee Harris
Robert Lee Harris
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Overland Park police said Tuesday that officers were called to the couple’s apartment in the 8000 block of Perry Street around 4 p.m. Monday for a domestic disturbance.

Robert Harris was alone in the apartment, police said.

But later Monday night, he called police back to the apartment and and told them his wife was missing. Officers became suspicious of what he told them, and he then allegedly admitted he had a role in her disappearance, according to police.

The body of Tanisha Harris, 38, was found Tuesday morning in Cass County, and her 30-year-old husband was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center.

Court documents do not say how Tanisha Harris died.

Facebook
Facebook

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Johnson County District Court Thursday afternoon. His bond was set at $1 million.

The couple were married in July 2016 and were active in the Repairers Kansas City church where Robert Harris was an elder and his wife was a minister.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

