Kansas woman with prior sex crime conviction accused of producing child porn

A woman already on the Kansas sex offender registry has been indicted for allegedly producing child pornography.
Kayla Michelle Simpson, of Junction City, Kan., allegedly enticed a 16-year-old into sexual activity to produce child pornography, according to a federal grand jury indictment announced Wednesday.
That alleged crime occurred in July 2016, according to the indictment.
Simpson, 22, is listed on the state’s offender registry after being convicted of indecent solicitation of a 15-year-old girl.
The new pornography charge carries a sentence of 15 to 30 years in federal prison.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
