Independence police seek tips in deaths of two people in Dec. 23 house fire

Independence police have released the names of two people found dead in a burning house on Dec. 23 and are asking for tips from the public about the incident.
The fire destroyed a dilapidated and condemned house at 9208 E. Pitcher Road. Inside the house were the bodies of 27-year-old Alexandria L. Wickman and 43-year-old Shawn J. Hansen. Both, police said, are believed to have been homeless and squatting in the house.
The fire started about 6:30 p.m., officials said, and was under control within 30 minutes. The house was supposed to be vacant, police said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Independence police tips line at 816-325-7777. Tips can also be sent by email to leads@indepmo.org.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
