Not just junk and bills: Johnson County mailman also delivered marijuana

A former mail carrier in Johnson County was placed on probation Tuesday for delivering marijuana on his route.
Terrell Dewayne Shears, 25, of Overland Park, was sentenced to serve five years on probation.
Shears pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Investigators found 40 pounds of marijuana in his postal vehicle when he was arrested.
Federal prosecutors said that Shears gave addresses on his route to Arizona drug traffickers.
The dealers then mailed packages containing marijuana to those addresses. When he received the packages, Shears dropped them off at an apartment building and texted a person he only knew as “John” to pick them up.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
