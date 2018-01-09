Crime

Not just junk and bills: Johnson County mailman also delivered marijuana

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

January 09, 2018 01:47 PM

A former mail carrier in Johnson County was placed on probation Tuesday for delivering marijuana on his route.

Terrell Dewayne Shears, 25, of Overland Park, was sentenced to serve five years on probation.

Shears pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Investigators found 40 pounds of marijuana in his postal vehicle when he was arrested.

Federal prosecutors said that Shears gave addresses on his route to Arizona drug traffickers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The dealers then mailed packages containing marijuana to those addresses. When he received the packages, Shears dropped them off at an apartment building and texted a person he only knew as “John” to pick them up.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed

    Overland Park Police are investigating a homicide in the 8000 block of Perry Street of a woman who’s body was found in Raymore, Mo. Video by John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:26

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed
Woman found shot to death in Kansas City 1:00

Woman found shot to death in Kansas City
Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 0:36

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

View More Video