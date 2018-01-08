22-year-old KC man pleads guilty to 2015 Peace Park homicide

A 22-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday for his involvement in the 2015 fatal Peace Park shooting, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Davonte D. Gordon pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Gordon was charged in December 2015, three months after authorities found Kameron R. Gay, 20, with a gunshot wound at Peace Park, located near Armour and Harrison boulevards in Midtown Kansas City.
Gay was shot on the night of Sept. 16, 2015 and later died of his wounds.
Jackson County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jordan Bergus prosecuted the case.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers
