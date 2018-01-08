Crime

22-year-old KC man pleads guilty to 2015 Peace Park homicide

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 05:27 PM

A 22-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday for his involvement in the 2015 fatal Peace Park shooting, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Davonte D. Gordon pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Gordon was charged in December 2015, three months after authorities found Kameron R. Gay, 20, with a gunshot wound at Peace Park, located near Armour and Harrison boulevards in Midtown Kansas City.

Gay was shot on the night of Sept. 16, 2015 and later died of his wounds.

Jackson County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jordan Bergus prosecuted the case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

    Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday morning in Ruskin Heights. The shooting in the 7100 block of East 112th Street occurred shortly after another shooting three miles away which left a woman dead. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 0:36

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded
Woman found shot to death in Kansas City 1:00

Woman found shot to death in Kansas City
Police on the scene of an apparent shooting 0:31

Police on the scene of an apparent shooting

View More Video