Police say kids loaded in car trunk found safe; investigation continues

The children who were seen on video being loaded into a car trunk and driven away have been found safe, Olathe police said Monday.
But the investigation into the circumstances around the much-viewed video on social media are continuing, Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney said.
Concern for the children has been high, Bonney said. “We wanted to let people know we had located them.”
The video drew wide attention after it was posted on the Facebook group Bad Moms of JoCo Thursday. It was viewed more than 30,000 times and shared some 540 times on Facebook before the group removed the video.
The video captured the scene of two children in a parking lot in the 800 block of South Parker Street, seemingly willingly, getting into the trunk of a Volkswagen Jetta, even closing the trunk themselves before the car drives away. Several others were in the car itself.
Police went to the scene Thursday but did not find the vehicle.
As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
