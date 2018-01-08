Police say kids loaded in car trunk found safe; investigation continues

More Videos

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

Pause
Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 0:36

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope 3:40

Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

Pastor Branden Mims speaks to mourners at vigil for Daryl Singleton 1:25

Pastor Branden Mims speaks to mourners at vigil for Daryl Singleton

Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out 1:23

Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer) 0:31

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)

Listen as Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Anthony Piercy apologizes to Ellingson family 0:31

Listen as Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Anthony Piercy apologizes to Ellingson family

Brandon Ellingson's dad reacts after trooper avoids trial 1:50

Brandon Ellingson's dad reacts after trooper avoids trial

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks 2:55

Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

  • Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk

    A video making the rounds on social media Thursday evening shows two kids being placed into the trunk of a car by what appears to be a family before the driver pulls off. (Video by Bad Moms of JoCo)

A video making the rounds on social media Thursday evening shows two kids being placed into the trunk of a car by what appears to be a family before the driver pulls off. (Video by Bad Moms of JoCo) Edited by Toriano Porter and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star
A video making the rounds on social media Thursday evening shows two kids being placed into the trunk of a car by what appears to be a family before the driver pulls off. (Video by Bad Moms of JoCo) Edited by Toriano Porter and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

Crime

Police say kids loaded in car trunk found safe; investigation continues

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 05:10 PM

The children who were seen on video being loaded into a car trunk and driven away have been found safe, Olathe police said Monday.

But the investigation into the circumstances around the much-viewed video on social media are continuing, Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney said.

Concern for the children has been high, Bonney said. “We wanted to let people know we had located them.”

The video drew wide attention after it was posted on the Facebook group Bad Moms of JoCo Thursday. It was viewed more than 30,000 times and shared some 540 times on Facebook before the group removed the video.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The video captured the scene of two children in a parking lot in the 800 block of South Parker Street, seemingly willingly, getting into the trunk of a Volkswagen Jetta, even closing the trunk themselves before the car drives away. Several others were in the car itself.

Police went to the scene Thursday but did not find the vehicle.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

Pause
Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 0:36

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope 3:40

Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

Pastor Branden Mims speaks to mourners at vigil for Daryl Singleton 1:25

Pastor Branden Mims speaks to mourners at vigil for Daryl Singleton

Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out 1:23

Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer) 0:31

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)

Listen as Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Anthony Piercy apologizes to Ellingson family 0:31

Listen as Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Anthony Piercy apologizes to Ellingson family

Brandon Ellingson's dad reacts after trooper avoids trial 1:50

Brandon Ellingson's dad reacts after trooper avoids trial

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks 2:55

Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

  • Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

    Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday morning in Ruskin Heights. The shooting in the 7100 block of East 112th Street occurred shortly after another shooting three miles away which left a woman dead. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

View More Video