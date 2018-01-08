Charges filed after police chase ends in head-on crash and fire injuring five in KC

More Videos 1:20 Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck Pause 0:36 Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope 1:23 Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out 1:35 What is 'swatting'? 2:24 Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 26:08 Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck An SUV being pursued by Independence police crashed head-on with a pickup truck on Blue Parkway in east Kansas City, injuring two people in the SUV and three people in the pickup truck. An SUV being pursued by Independence police crashed head-on with a pickup truck on Blue Parkway in east Kansas City, injuring two people in the SUV and three people in the pickup truck. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

