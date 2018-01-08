Crime

Man faces murder charge in Gladstone shooting death

By Glenn E. Rice

January 08, 2018 12:01 PM

Clay County authorities have charged a 35-year-old man in the shooting death of another man inside of a residence in Gladstone.

Kevin Michael Moore of Kansas City faces first-degree murder charges in the killing of Jacob N. Wood. The shooting occurred late Friday at a home in the 1200 block of N.E. 73rd Street.

Bond was set at $1 million.

Prosecutors alleged that Moore drove to the house after he called a woman and overheard Wood yelling at the woman. Moore allegedly asked the woman, “Is he there? Is he there? Is he hurting you?”

The woman told investigators she did not say anything and ended their phone call. Moore arrived to the woman’s house five minutes later and confronted Wood. The woman said she heard a loud gunshot and saw Wood fall to the floor.

She then saw Moore race out of the house, get into a car and drive away.

The woman called police. Wood was taken to a hospital, where he later died

Investigators later obtained video surveillance that showed Moore drive nearby shortly after the shooting.

A witness told investigators she was with Moore prior to the shooting when they checked into a hotel Friday afternoon. Moore left but returned just before midnight. She said Moore was panicking and told her that he had messed up, court records stated.

Police arrested Moore just before 11 a.m. Sunday. Moore told investigators he had gone to the woman’s house in Gladstone to have dinner. While there, Moore said Wood approached him with what he thought was a knife or a pair of scissors. Moore said he had to defend himself.

Moore declined to elaborate when detectives asked he meant by defending himself, according to court records.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

