Crime

Student at Center Alternative School arrested after officers find gun

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 11:13 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A student at Center Alternative School was arrested early Monday after a gun was found at the school, according to Kansas City police.

Officers were summoned to the school at 84th Street and Paseo at 7:42 a.m. in response to a student who brought a weapon into the school.

The school administrator told officers they were alerted that a student may be armed. Officers contacted the student and took away the gun. The student was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

No injuries were reported.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

