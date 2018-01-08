Crime

Woman charged with DUI, running over Leawood officer’s foot

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 11:02 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

A woman allegedly fleeing from a police traffic stop was charged Monday with running over a Leawood police officer’s foot.

Amber Dawn Nigh, 33, was charged in Johnson County District Court with battery on a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, obstructing legal process and fleeing and eluding.

The officer was not seriously injured in the incident that occurred about 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 435 near Lee Boulevard.

Leawood police said the officer initially stopped a vehicle because he suspected the driver may have been driving under the influence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The driver initially stopped, but then started to drive away, running over part of the officer’s foot and brushing his body with the side of the car, according to a police spokesman.

Nigh made an initial court appearance Monday afternoon. Defense attorney John Duma entered not guilty pleas on her behalf and she was scheduled to appear next in court on Jan. 18.

More Videos

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

Pause
Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 0:36

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope 3:40

Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out 1:23

Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer) 0:31

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 4:59

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:47

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Nicole L. Cvetnic; Monty Davis McClatchy

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

Pause
Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 0:36

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope 3:40

Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out 1:23

Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer) 0:31

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 4:59

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:47

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

  • Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

    Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday morning in Ruskin Heights. The shooting in the 7100 block of East 112th Street occurred shortly after another shooting three miles away which left a woman dead. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

View More Video