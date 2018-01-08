Woman charged with DUI, running over Leawood officer’s foot

A woman allegedly fleeing from a police traffic stop was charged Monday with running over a Leawood police officer’s foot.
Amber Dawn Nigh, 33, was charged in Johnson County District Court with battery on a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, obstructing legal process and fleeing and eluding.
The officer was not seriously injured in the incident that occurred about 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 435 near Lee Boulevard.
Leawood police said the officer initially stopped a vehicle because he suspected the driver may have been driving under the influence.
The driver initially stopped, but then started to drive away, running over part of the officer’s foot and brushing his body with the side of the car, according to a police spokesman.
Nigh made an initial court appearance Monday afternoon. Defense attorney John Duma entered not guilty pleas on her behalf and she was scheduled to appear next in court on Jan. 18.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
