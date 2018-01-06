KBI releases name of man accused of shooting Riley County police officer

More Videos 0:36 Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded Pause 1:23 Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out 1:00 Woman found shot to death in Kansas City 26:08 Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 1:50 Brandon Ellingson's dad reacts after trooper avoids trial 0:40 High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland. 0:31 Listen as Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Anthony Piercy apologizes to Ellingson family 1:59 The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened? 1:05 Emergency crews are working a fiery wreck on southbound I-435 near 23rd Street in Kansas City 0:42 Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police director says suspect who shot an officer turned himself in Riley County Police Department Director Brad Schoen says officers were able to talk the subject into turning himself in. The person is in custody, but Schoen said it is too early to determine what charges will be filed. (Video by Riley County Police Department) Riley County Police Department Director Brad Schoen says officers were able to talk the subject into turning himself in. The person is in custody, but Schoen said it is too early to determine what charges will be filed. (Video by Riley County Police Department) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

