Man wounded in Saturday shooting shortly after a woman shot and killed nearby

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday morning in Ruskin Heights. The shooting in the 7100 block of East 112th Street occurred shortly after another shooting three miles away which left a woman dead. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related. Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday morning in Ruskin Heights. The shooting in the 7100 block of East 112th Street occurred shortly after another shooting three miles away which left a woman dead. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related. Tammy Ljungblad. The Kansas City Star

