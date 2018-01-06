More Videos

  Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

    Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday morning in Ruskin Heights. The shooting in the 7100 block of East 112th Street occurred shortly after another shooting three miles away which left a woman dead. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.

Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday morning in Ruskin Heights. The shooting in the 7100 block of East 112th Street occurred shortly after another shooting three miles away which left a woman dead. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.
Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday morning in Ruskin Heights. The shooting in the 7100 block of East 112th Street occurred shortly after another shooting three miles away which left a woman dead. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related. Tammy Ljungblad. The Kansas City Star

Crime

Man wounded in Saturday shooting shortly after a woman shot and killed nearby

By Mará Rose Williams

mdwilliams@kcstar.com

January 06, 2018 03:21 PM

Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after another shooting a few miles away in which a woman had been killed.

Police said they did not yet have details about what may have led to a shooting at 112th Street, and they could not confirm whether it is related to a homicide investigation launched in connection with a earlier shooting in the 11100 block of College.

Shortly after 11 a.m. police officers were called to the 7100 block of E. 112th St. Residents in the Ruskin Heights neighborhood said they woke Saturday morning to the sound of gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene they found an unidentified male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, whose age was not available, was found outside a residence. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Just a few miles east, an unidentified woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound about 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said both the shooting and the homicide are under investigation.

Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc

    Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday morning in Ruskin Heights. The shooting in the 7100 block of East 112th Street occurred shortly after another shooting three miles away which left a woman dead. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.

