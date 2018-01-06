Man wounded in Saturday shooting shortly after a woman shot and killed nearby

Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after another shooting a few miles away in which a woman had been killed.
Police said they did not yet have details about what may have led to a shooting at 112th Street, and they could not confirm whether it is related to a homicide investigation launched in connection with a earlier shooting in the 11100 block of College.
Shortly after 11 a.m. police officers were called to the 7100 block of E. 112th St. Residents in the Ruskin Heights neighborhood said they woke Saturday morning to the sound of gunshots.
When police arrived at the scene they found an unidentified male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The man, whose age was not available, was found outside a residence. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Just a few miles east, an unidentified woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound about 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Police said both the shooting and the homicide are under investigation.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
