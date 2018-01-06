More Videos

Crime

Woman found shot to death in Kansas City

By Mará Rose Williams

mdwilliams@kcstar.com

January 06, 2018 12:48 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Kansas City police on Saturday afternoon were investigating a homicide, the city’s second of the year.

Shortly after 11 a.m. police found an unidentified woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound at a residence in the 11100 block of College in Kansas City.

Police had gone to the location on an ambulance call. Details about what may have led to the shooting death were not released by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

