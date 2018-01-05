Man shot by KC police after high-speed chase charged with murder, other charges

A man shot by police Thursday after he led them on a high-speed pursuit has been charged with murder, kidnapping, and other charges.
Jeremy Comstock, 28, was charged in Wyandotte County with first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping.
He was also charged in Clay County with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting a lawful stop. His bond was set at $250,000.
Comstock is a suspect in a homicide that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday in Kansas City, Kan. Police found a man shot dead in a pickup truck near 10th and Ivandale streets.
The victim was driving a pickup north on 10th Street when he was shot. A witness told police that the truck was drifting slowly up the street straddling the center line. The witness checked out the truck and noticed the wounded man.
When officers arrived, they found the truck stopped in the middle of the street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Witnesses told police that they heard several gunshots. The victim was thought to be in his mid-50s.
The chase began about noon on U.S. 169 and Interstate 435. Speeds exceeded 100 mph during the pursuit and Comstock also drove in the wrong highway lanes.
The van spun out of control on southbound Interstate 35 near 143rd Street about 12:15 p.m. and landed facing officers. Police shot Comstock, and he sustained injuries that were not life threatening.
Anyone with information about the KCK shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
