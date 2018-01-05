Malliek D. Haynes
Crime

Man charged in Kansas City stabbing death

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

January 05, 2018 03:09 PM

A 24-year-old man who, court records say, repeatedly stabbed another man, killing him during an argument near a bus stop, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Malliek D. Haynes of Kansas City is accused in the death of Alton D. Hughes, 51, of Kansas City.

Several witnesses told investigators they saw Haynes push Hughes to the ground and repeatedly stab him as the men argued on Nov. 28 at the intersection of Woodland and Independence avenues, according to court records.

Witnesses said it appeared that Haynes repeatedly punched Hughes as he lay on the pavement near a RideKC bus stop. They saw Hughes bleeding profusely following the assault.

Haynes allegedly folded a knife used in the attack and placed it in the front chest pocket of his jacket.

Video surveillance obtained from a bus showed Hughes walking backward, with Haynes following him. It also showed Hughes fall into the street while trying to avoid being attacked.

Court records showed Haynes faced five years in prison in 2012 after his probation was revoked on a second-degree robbery conviction in Jackson County. He also was sentenced to three years in prison on a Jackson County weapons charge.

