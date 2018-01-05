Luis Ramirez
Luis Ramirez Independence Police Department
Crime

Second teen charged in fatal Independence shooting

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

January 05, 2018 02:56 PM

A second teen was charged Friday in the shooting death of another teen at the Independence Center.

Luis A. Ramirez Jr., 17, of Kansas City faces second-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting Tuesday night of Matthew J. Haylock, 17, of Independence.

Prosecutors allege Ramirez accompanied another teen, Tyler J. Gates, 18, of Independence, who tried to rob Haylock of his Glock 9mm. Haylock was fatally wounded, according to court records.

Police responded to reports of a shooting about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Independence Center, which is in the 18800 block of East 39th Street South. Officers found Haylock sprawled in the parking lot just outside the shopping center.

A witness told police that Gates was at the shopping center in a vehicle with the victim. The witness said Gates pointed the victims’ firearm at the victim and soon after he heard a gunshot. He then saw Haylock slumped over in the car and unresponsive.

Prosecutors alleged Gates and Ramirez communicated with Haylock prior to the shooting. They made arrangements to connect on Tuesday. Prosecutors asked for a $250,000 bond.

On Wednesday Gates was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

