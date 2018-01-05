David Huggins
Former Kansas school resource officer arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

January 05, 2018 01:43 PM

A former school resource officer in Kansas was arrested on Thursday on allegations of sexually exploiting a child.

David Huggins, 45, was formerly a Linn County Sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer in the Pleasanton School District, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. He was arrested for aggravated indecent liberties with a minor and sexual exploitation of a child.

The KBI opened an investigation after Pleasanton Superintendent Travis Laver shared information with authorities.

Huggins was removed from his role in the district on Oct. 20. He was placed on administrative leave about a month later.

On Wednesday, he was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the KBI did not specify which school Huggins worked in the Pleasanton District.

Huggins was arrested in La Cygne, Iowa, and booked into the Winneshiek County Jail. Authorities will pursue extradition to Kansas, the KBI said.

Special Prosecutor Jerry Merrill has been assigned to the case.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

