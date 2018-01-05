Man sentenced for smuggling buckets of meth into the KC area

A man who helped smuggle gallons of liquid methamphetamine to the Kansas City area has been sentenced to federal prison.
A judge in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., on Thursday sentenced 31-year-old Yoan Alejandro Castillo-Zamora to three years and 10 months in prison.
Castillo-Zamora, a citizen of Mexico, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
He was arrested last January at a business in Kansas City, Kan., where he helped unload liquid methamphetamine from a tractor-Trailer’s fuel tank into five-gallon buckets.
Those buckets were then loaded into another vehicle before federal agents intervened.
Federal prosecutors said that more than 1,000 gallons of the drug was involved.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
