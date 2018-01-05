Crime

Man sentenced for smuggling buckets of meth into the KC area

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

January 05, 2018 08:52 AM

A man who helped smuggle gallons of liquid methamphetamine to the Kansas City area has been sentenced to federal prison.

A judge in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., on Thursday sentenced 31-year-old Yoan Alejandro Castillo-Zamora to three years and 10 months in prison.

Castillo-Zamora, a citizen of Mexico, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

He was arrested last January at a business in Kansas City, Kan., where he helped unload liquid methamphetamine from a tractor-Trailer’s fuel tank into five-gallon buckets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those buckets were then loaded into another vehicle before federal agents intervened.

Federal prosecutors said that more than 1,000 gallons of the drug was involved.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland.

    Raw video from scene of police chase Thursday in Kansas City. Police chased the van for several miles at speeds nearing 100 mph before it spun out. One of the occupents in the van is a suspect in a Kansas City, Kan. murder according to police.

High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland.

High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland. 0:40

High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland.
Listen to dispatch audio from wild 100 mph police chase through the Northland 4:45

Listen to dispatch audio from wild 100 mph police chase through the Northland

Guns are drawn as police approach suspect‘s van following high-speed chase 1:18

Guns are drawn as police approach suspect‘s van following high-speed chase

View More Video