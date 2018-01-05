Man found dead inside parked car prompts Kansas City death investigation

Kansas City police have launched a death investigation after a man was found Thursday evening unresponsive inside of a parked car.
Officers were sent to a reported vehicular accident at U.S. 40 and Manchester Trafficway just before 10 p.m. Paramedics were summoned to the scene and declared the man was dead.
Investigators have not said how the man died. The victim’s name was not released. Police had no suspect or witness information.
Police asked anyone with information to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
