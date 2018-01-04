Police were investigating a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex in Lee’s Summit.
Police were investigating a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex in Lee’s Summit.

Police investigating triple shooting at apartment complex in Lee’s Summit

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 08:44 PM

Three people were hurt in a triple shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex in Lee’s Summit.

The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. at the Pheasant Run Apartment Homes in the 1100 block of Northeast Independence Avenue.

Police officers responding to a call of shots fired found the victims in an upstairs apartment. All three were taken to the hospital; two were listed in serious condition and the third had injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Investigators are still trying tot determine what lead up to the shooting. They did not immediately release suspect information.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

