Police investigating pair of unrelated shootings reported minutes apart in KC

Police were investigating a pair of unrelated shootings reported minutes apart Thursday in Kansas City.
The first shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. at East 75th Street and Troost.
Another shooting was reported about 10 minutes later near Anderson and South Elmwood avenues in the city’s historic Northeast neighborhood.
Police did not immediately say how many people were injured in each shooting. Suspect details were also limited Thursday.
