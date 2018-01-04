Police were investigating a pair of unrelated shootings reported minutes apart Thursday in Kansas City.
Crime

Police investigating pair of unrelated shootings reported minutes apart in KC

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 07:17 PM

The first shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. at East 75th Street and Troost.

Another shooting was reported about 10 minutes later near Anderson and South Elmwood avenues in the city’s historic Northeast neighborhood.

Police did not immediately say how many people were injured in each shooting. Suspect details were also limited Thursday.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

