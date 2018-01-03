Sessions names interim U.S. attorney for western Missouri

An interim U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri was announced Wednesday.
Timothy Garrison has served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the district’s Springfield office since 2007.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement Wednesday. The appointment takes effect Friday.
“He has gone after drug traffickers and gangs and he’s the kind of leader we need as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri,” Sessions said in a written statement. “In this new role, he is well positioned to tackle violent crime and keep the people of Missouri safe.”
Garrison is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He has served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Before becoming a federal prosecutor, Garrison was a prosecutor in the Marine Corps.
