Timothy Garrison
Timothy Garrison U.S. Department of Justice
Timothy Garrison U.S. Department of Justice

Crime

Sessions names interim U.S. attorney for western Missouri

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

January 03, 2018 03:14 PM

An interim U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri was announced Wednesday.

Timothy Garrison has served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the district’s Springfield office since 2007.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement Wednesday. The appointment takes effect Friday.

“He has gone after drug traffickers and gangs and he’s the kind of leader we need as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri,” Sessions said in a written statement. “In this new role, he is well positioned to tackle violent crime and keep the people of Missouri safe.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Garrison is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He has served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Before becoming a federal prosecutor, Garrison was a prosecutor in the Marine Corps.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe

    A 26-minute body camera video shows police entering an Olathe home to arrest Ciara Howard and then fatally shooting her. 0:00 -- Officers gather in force outside the front door. 6:44 -- Officers enter the home. 12:30 -- Howard and officers discuss potential bond and her fear of going to the county jail. 17:20 -- Howard cracks open the door to be heard better. 20:42 -- Officers begin progressing into the hall nearest the back room. 21:54 -- Howard barks back at the police dog. 22:55 -- Howard slams door, setting off events that lead to her death.(Video obtained from the city of Olathe)

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 26:08

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe
Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 15:16

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video
Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase 2:08

Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase

View More Video