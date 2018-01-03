Teen sought as ‘person of interest’ in deadly shooting Independence Center

Police were seeking 18-year-old Tyler J. Gates of Independence as a “person of interest” in the deadly shooting at Independence Center Tuesday night.
In an pre-dawn email Wednesday, police said they were seeking to contact Gates regarding the homicide.
Police released his photo and described him as being 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.
Police responded to reports of a shooting about 8:30 p.m. at Independence Center, which is in the 18800 block of East 39th Street South.
Never miss a local story.
Arriving officers found a man who had been fatally shot sprawled on the pavement of the parking lot just outside the shopping center.
Details on what led up to the shooting were not available. The name of the victim also has not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting or where Gates might be is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or Independence Police Tips Hotline at 816-325-7777 or leads@indepmo.org.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments