Truck driver finds body in ditch in Grandview

Grandview police are investigating a body found Tuesday afternoon in a ditch in the 12800 block of the east access road to Interstate 49.
A truck driver alerted police to the body around 1:30 p.m. Arriving officers found a man’s body sprawled face down in the ditch along the road. Investigators have not identified how the man, who appeared to be in his 50s, died or how long he had been there.
Police have not released the man’s name pending notification of relatives.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
