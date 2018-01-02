Grandview police are investigating a body found in a ditch in the 12800 block of the east access road to Interstate 49. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in the area in April 2017.
Grandview police are investigating a body found in a ditch in the 12800 block of the east access road to Interstate 49. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in the area in April 2017. Google Maps

Truck driver finds body in ditch in Grandview

By Glenn E. Rice

January 02, 2018 05:04 PM

Grandview police are investigating a body found Tuesday afternoon in a ditch in the 12800 block of the east access road to Interstate 49.

A truck driver alerted police to the body around 1:30 p.m. Arriving officers found a man’s body sprawled face down in the ditch along the road. Investigators have not identified how the man, who appeared to be in his 50s, died or how long he had been there.

Police have not released the man’s name pending notification of relatives.

