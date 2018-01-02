More Videos

Crime

Video shows mother chasing stolen Jeep with child inside; kidnapping charge filed

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

January 02, 2018 12:30 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A 37-year-old Kansas City man is charged with kidnapping, accused of stealing a Jeep with a child inside on New Year’s Eve, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

Kenneth A. Alexander is charged with child kidnapping and motor vehicle theft. He is accused of stealing the Jeep from outside a beauty supply store near 35 Street and Prospect Avenue about 11 a.m. Sunday.

The owner had left her four children in the Jeep while she went into the store, according to court records. Alexander allegedly forced three of the children from the Jeep and sped away in it with a 20-month-old boy still in the vehicle. The boy was later found safe in Belton.

The theft was captured on surveillance video from nearby Mid-K Beauty Supply, showing a man force the children from the Jeep and drive away while the mother gives chase first on foot and then a taxi.

Kansas City police were initially told the Jeep was taken at gunpoint.

The Jeep was located about an hour later in Belton when Alexander drove it up to a police officer saying he had just stolen the Jeep and needed directions back to Kansas City, according to court records. Alexander told the officer the child in the back seat was his stepson and was named “Johnny Cash.”

The officer arrested Alexander. The child was unharmed.

According to police, Alexander appeared to be under the influence of drugs — possibly PCP — and fought with law enforcement officers at a Kansas City police station before being taken to the Jackson County jail.

He remained in custody Tuesday on a $75,000 bond.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

