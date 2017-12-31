A Colorado sheriff’s office posted this map warning residents in an area south of Denver that an active shooting situation was reported in their area.
A Colorado sheriff’s office posted this map warning residents in an area south of Denver that an active shooting situation was reported in their area. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
A Colorado sheriff’s office posted this map warning residents in an area south of Denver that an active shooting situation was reported in their area. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Colorado sheriff’s office says 5 deputies shot, 1 killed, suspect also shot

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

December 31, 2017 09:41 AM

A sheriff’s office in Colorado has reported that five deputies were shot and one was killed Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in a neighborhood south of Denver.

A suspect in the shooting has been shot and is believed to be dead, the agency announced about 10:30 a.m. Two citizens were also shot by the suspect. There is no longer a threat in the area, the agency said.

In a statement on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said deputies had responded to a call of a domestic disturbance around 5:15 a.m. at the Copper Canyon Apartments on County Line Road in Highlands Ranch, Colo., about 16 miles south of Denver.

As the deputies investigated that report, the shooting occurred. Lauren Lekander, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said a SWAT team had responded.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident continued to be considered an “active situation” for hours after that call. In a phone interview about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the incident was still unfolding.

The agency issued a Cod Red warning to residents in the area of the shooting to stay indoors and avoid windows.

An emergency shelter has been set up for anyone who has “been displaced from their homes” because of the shooting and the resulting police response.

A hospital where three people were taken for treatment says those people suffered noncritical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but wouldn’t release their conditions.

In updating its Facebook page with the news of the deputy’s death, the sheriff’s office changed its profile image to a badge with a black band across it.

About 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office announced a procession for the deputy who was killed would soon depart from nearby Littleton Hospital. The agency said a heavy law enforcement presence and traffic congestion should be expected, and broadcast a portion of the motorcade on Periscope.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody

    Robbery suspects led police on a high-speed pursuit from Kansas City, Kan. that ended with damage to four vehicles in downtown Kansas City.

Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody

Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody 1:15

Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody
KCK police investigate body found in Kansas River 0:33

KCK police investigate body found in Kansas River
Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

View More Video