Colorado sheriff’s office says 5 deputies shot, 1 killed, suspect also shot

A sheriff’s office in Colorado has reported that five deputies were shot and one was killed Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in a neighborhood south of Denver.
A suspect in the shooting has been shot and is believed to be dead, the agency announced about 10:30 a.m. Two citizens were also shot by the suspect. There is no longer a threat in the area, the agency said.
In a statement on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said deputies had responded to a call of a domestic disturbance around 5:15 a.m. at the Copper Canyon Apartments on County Line Road in Highlands Ranch, Colo., about 16 miles south of Denver.
As the deputies investigated that report, the shooting occurred. Lauren Lekander, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said a SWAT team had responded.
Never miss a local story.
The incident continued to be considered an “active situation” for hours after that call. In a phone interview about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the incident was still unfolding.
The agency issued a Cod Red warning to residents in the area of the shooting to stay indoors and avoid windows.
A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
An emergency shelter has been set up for anyone who has “been displaced from their homes” because of the shooting and the resulting police response.
A hospital where three people were taken for treatment says those people suffered noncritical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but wouldn’t release their conditions.
In updating its Facebook page with the news of the deputy’s death, the sheriff’s office changed its profile image to a badge with a black band across it.
About 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office announced a procession for the deputy who was killed would soon depart from nearby Littleton Hospital. The agency said a heavy law enforcement presence and traffic congestion should be expected, and broadcast a portion of the motorcade on Periscope.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments