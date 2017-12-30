Police investigating death of man found outside Independence apartment complex

Police were investigating a shooting that killed a man Saturday at an apartment complex in Independence.
The shooting was reported shortly before 7:10 p.m. in the 300 block of North Leslie Avenue. Officers found the man dead outside one of the apartments. Detectives are treating the case as a homicide, police said.
Police did not have a suspect in custody after the shooting and did not immediately release a motive.
The victim’s name will not be released until the next of kin is notified, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, IPD tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
