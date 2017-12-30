Police are investigating the death of a man found outside an apartment complex in Independence
Police are investigating the death of a man found outside an apartment complex in Independence
Police are investigating the death of a man found outside an apartment complex in Independence

Crime

Police investigating death of man found outside Independence apartment complex

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

December 30, 2017 11:42 PM

Police were investigating a shooting that killed a man Saturday at an apartment complex in Independence.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7:10 p.m. in the 300 block of North Leslie Avenue. Officers found the man dead outside one of the apartments. Detectives are treating the case as a homicide, police said.

Police did not have a suspect in custody after the shooting and did not immediately release a motive.

The victim’s name will not be released until the next of kin is notified, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, IPD tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody

    Robbery suspects led police on a high-speed pursuit from Kansas City, Kan. that ended with damage to four vehicles in downtown Kansas City.

Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody

Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody 1:15

Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody
KCK police investigate body found in Kansas River 0:33

KCK police investigate body found in Kansas River
Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

View More Video