Murder suspect shot wife, then ran her over with a car in south KC, police say

A Kansas City man is wanted for murder after prosecutors in Jackson County charged him in connection with the shooting death of his wife.
Howard Tyrone Neely, 35, of Kansas City, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 16 fatal shooting of his wife Joegina L. Davis on a south Kansas City road.
Davis was found about 11 p.m. on the ground in the 9300 block of Cable Road. The area is near the Nob Hill Apartments & Townhomes at Bannister Road and Bruce R. Watkins Drive.
Officers determined Davis had been shot. She was rushed her to a hospital, where she later died.
According to court records, a witness told police he saw the woman on the street while driving and she told him that Neely shot her and ran over her with a car.
Prosecutors allege a shell casing recovered from a Sept. 8, 2017 crime scene in Kansas City, Kan. linked Neeley to both crimes.
According to court records, witnesses of the KCK shooting told police Neely was the person who shot at them.
Phone records indicate Neely called Davis more than 1,000 times between Nov. 17 and Dec. 8.
Prosecutors requested a $500,000 cash-bond for Neely. He was not in custody, police said Thursday.
Anyone with information information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
