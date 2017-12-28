Police are trying to a locate 21-year-old Deric Canady of Kansas City. Canady is charged with murder in the 2016 deadly shooting of Greican J. Davidson.
Crime

Police search for pair of homicide suspects in separate deadly shootings in KC

By Toriano Porter

December 28, 2017 05:18 PM

Police are trying to a locate a pair of men wanted in unrelated deadly shootings in Kansas City.

Jackson County prosecutors recently issued arrest warrants for Malik Chapple and Deric Canady.

Chapple, 21, of Kansas City, faces second-degree murder, robbery, endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action charges in the slaying of Travis Mills, 25.

The shooting happened Dec. 18 outside a south Kansas City apartment complex in the 1500 block of East 97th Street.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 cash bond.

Canady, 21, of Kansas City, is accused of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the Nov. 23, 2016 shooting death of 20-year-old Greican J. Davidson.

Davidson, police said, was shot in the 5500 block of Forest Avenue. She died after being brought to a hospital with a fatal gunshot wound.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash-only bond for Canady.

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to call 9-1-1 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

