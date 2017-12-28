Lawrence police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 2300 block of W. 26th Street. This Google Maps Street View image of the area was taken in January 2016.
Lawrence police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 2300 block of W. 26th Street. This Google Maps Street View image of the area was taken in January 2016. Google Maps
Lawrence police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 2300 block of W. 26th Street. This Google Maps Street View image of the area was taken in January 2016. Google Maps

Crime

Fatal shooting of woman in Lawrence may have been accidental, police say

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

December 28, 2017 09:58 AM

Lawrence police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old woman dead Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting shortly after 11 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of W. 26th Street, according to police.

The officers found Lei Ala A. Turner suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Despite attempts to save Turner’s life, police said, she died at the scene.

Investigators have identified a suspect in the shooting and are working to locate him. Police said initial information indicates the shooting may have been accidental.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Pause
Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:50

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car 3:50

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen 1:09

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Celebrities who died in 2017 2:10

Celebrities who died in 2017

Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017 2:47

Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017

Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss 2:09

Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving 1:05

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving

  • Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

    Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Dec. 27, 2017.

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Dec. 27, 2017.

David Pulliam The Kansas City Star

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Pause
Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:50

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car 3:50

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen 1:09

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Celebrities who died in 2017 2:10

Celebrities who died in 2017

Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017 2:47

Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017

Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss 2:09

Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving 1:05

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving

  • Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

    Police searching for a missing Overland Park teen found the body of a young woman in south Kansas City. Police suspect murder-suicide.

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

View More Video