Fatal shooting of woman in Lawrence may have been accidental, police say

Lawrence police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old woman dead Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the scene of the shooting shortly after 11 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of W. 26th Street, according to police.
The officers found Lei Ala A. Turner suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Despite attempts to save Turner’s life, police said, she died at the scene.
Investigators have identified a suspect in the shooting and are working to locate him. Police said initial information indicates the shooting may have been accidental.
Never miss a local story.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments