Crime

Police identify Kansas City, Kan., victim of Christmas night shooting

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

December 26, 2017 02:14 PM

A Kansas City, Kan., man found shot to death on Christmas night outside a residence has been identified.

Kansas City, Kan., police said 71-year-old Ernest Moore, Sr., was found about 6 p.m. outside a home in the 1600 block of Richmond Avenue. A woman in her 50s inside the residence was found to have minor gunshot injuries. She was taken to a hospital.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

