Crime

Shooting in KCK leaves one dead, one injured

By Andy Marso

amarso@kcstar.com

December 25, 2017 09:21 PM

Kansas City Kansas Police Department detectives were investigating a shooting Monday night that left one person dead and another wounded.

KCKPD spokesman Patrick McCallop said the department got a call about a shooting near the intersection of North 16th Street and Richmond Avenue at about 6 p.m.

Shots fired in an alley behind a residence penetrated a house and wounded a black female in her 50s.

A man in his 70s then came out of the front of the house and was hit by more gunfire. He was found dead in a neighboring yard. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

McCallop said there appeared to be a family gathering at the house and detectives were interviewing those who were there, as well as neighbors. They had no suspects as of 9 p.m. Monday.

Andy Marso: 816-234-4055, @andymarso

