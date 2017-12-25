Man dies of gunshot wound on Christmas Eve in Kansas City’s Old Northeast

A shooting victim in Kansas City on Christmas Eve died hours later at a hospital, police said Monday.
The shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Garfield Avenue in the city’s Old Northeast.
A suspect was arrested a short time later near Independence Boulevard and Garfield Avenue.
The victim was described as a man in his 20s.
It was the city’s 148th homicide of the year, compared to 123 at this time last year.
