Man dies of gunshot wound on Christmas Eve in Kansas City’s Old Northeast

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

December 25, 2017 11:46 AM

A shooting victim in Kansas City on Christmas Eve died hours later at a hospital, police said Monday.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Garfield Avenue in the city’s Old Northeast.

A suspect was arrested a short time later near Independence Boulevard and Garfield Avenue.

The victim was described as a man in his 20s.

It was the city’s 148th homicide of the year, compared to 123 at this time last year.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

