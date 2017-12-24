1-year-old Springfield boy is feared to be abducted by his father; Amber Alert issued

A father with a history of domestic abuse and drug use may have abducted his 1-year-old son in Springfield, Mo., as the Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Sunday seeking help finding the child.
Authorities are looking for Eli V. Bandurovskiy, whom police say was likely taken Friday night from his biological mother during a visitation. The father’s name is Viktor Anatolievich Bandurocskiy.
They were last seen in a white 2008 Scion TC, with Arkansas plates, 940MNT, in Springfield. They were possibly heading toward Houston.
The child weighs 32 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a thick navy cardigan sweater with two red horizontal stripes and large buttons, a gray undershirt, blue and gray striped pajama pants, and blue and lime-green tennis shoes. He had a spare set of clothing described as a gray Christmas sweatshirt, blue shirt and black skinny jeans.
His father was described as a 33-year-old white male, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a black button-up shirt and dark-blue jeans.
Anyone with information should call 911 to contact local police or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1171.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
