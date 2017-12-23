Woman found dead inside van in KC lost her boyfriend in deadly February shooting

The woman found dead inside a van in Kansas City was the mother of two small children and the girlfriend of a man shot and killed earlier this year, according to a family member.
Dinora Ojeda was found about 7:30 p.m. Friday fatally shot inside of a van at 45th Street and Spruce Avenue.
According to a GoFundMe post from a family member, Ojeda’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Michael C. Day, was killed in a shooting Feb. 10. He was found sprawled in the street in the 2300 block of Drury Avenue
The couple shared a 2-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son, the family member said. A GoFundMe page was also set up in Ojeda’s memory.
Anyone with information about either shooting should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
