Crime

Man killed in deadly shooting near Jackson St. in KC, suspect in custody

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

December 23, 2017 08:22 PM

Police were investigating a shooting that killed a man Saturday in Kansas City.

The shooting was reported about 7:05 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of South Jackson Street, but the victim was found at Independence and Cleveland avenues, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead about an hour later.

A second man was taken into custody after the incident, police said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

