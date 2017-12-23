Man killed in deadly shooting near Jackson St. in KC, suspect in custody

Police were investigating a shooting that killed a man Saturday in Kansas City.
The shooting was reported about 7:05 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of South Jackson Street, but the victim was found at Independence and Cleveland avenues, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead about an hour later.
A second man was taken into custody after the incident, police said.
